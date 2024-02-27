Ramage damage: Offender, 65, threatened his 85-year-old mother during Bo'ness bust up
An offender was hit hard in the pocket for his the threats he levelled at his mum.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Leslie Ramage, 65, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his 85-year-old mother at an address in Marchlands Avenue, Bo’ness on May 23 last year.
The court heard he was now back in contact with his mother.
Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Ramage, Flat 1, 4 Oxgangs Avenue, Firhill, Edinburgh, £300 to be paid back at a rate of £20 per month.