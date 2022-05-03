Raducanu attacked man at Maddiston petrol station

Narcesa Raducanu (30) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed at the BP Service Station, Echobank, Maddiston on January 8.

The charge stated Raducanu assaulted the man, repeatedly striking him on the head while he was driving, seized him by the throat and forced her finger into his mouth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raducanu attacked the man at the BP Service Station near Maddiston

She then followed him out of the vehicle across the forecourt to the service station and attempted to jump on his back, repeatedly striking him on his head to his injury.

The court heard this was the sixth time Raducanu, 1 Middlemass Court, Falkirk, had failed to appear for reports to be carried out.