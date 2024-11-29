Radar gun police clock 15 speeders on stretches of road in Falkirk area
Police armed with radar guns conducted speed checks on various roads in the Falkirk area this week and caught more than a few speeders in their crosshairs over a two-day period.
The roads in question were identified by residents as areas of concern.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Graeme McDougall from Bo'ness and Ryan Jamison from the Braes have been in their respective communities conducting speed checks.
“During this period, 15 drivers have been warned. Checks will be continuing up to and over the festive period.”