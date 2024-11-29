Radar gun police clock 15 speeders on stretches of road in Falkirk area

Police armed with radar guns conducted speed checks on various roads in the Falkirk area this week and caught more than a few speeders in their crosshairs over a two-day period.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roads in question were identified by residents as areas of concern.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Graeme McDougall from Bo'ness and Ryan Jamison from the Braes have been in their respective communities conducting speed checks.

“During this period, 15 drivers have been warned. Checks will be continuing up to and over the festive period.”