Racist to pay compensation after NHS staff abused in Falkirk

A racist who told a Malaysian dentist “this is Scotland, not Syria” has been ordered to pay her £350 compensation.

Martin Georgeson (27) launched into a foul-mouthed tirade of racist abuse after turning up 15 minutes late to get his teeth fixed at Falkirk Community Hospital.

He had to wait 40 minutes, and when he got into the chair he began shouting and swearing at members of staff.

Prosecutor Ruaraidh Ferguson said he swore at staff, adding the female Malaysian dentist, who wasn’t named, was in tears as a result of the incident, and police were called.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, Georgeson, of Airth, who works for Syngenta, pleaded guilty to using racially-aggravated threatening and abusive behaviour.

As well as the Malaysian lady dentist, three other members of staff were in the treatment room at the time.

The court heard the incident occurred on April 19 this year after a road accident which had left Georgeson with a broken sternum, a fractured pelvis, and broken ribs.

Defence agent Gordon Addison said: “The dental problem he had gone to see about was related – he had basically given his head such a shake that his teeth were loose. He was in considerable pain.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Georgeson to pay £650 compensation – £350 to the dentist and £100 each to the other three staff members.

The sheriff said Georgeson’s behaviour had been “reprehensible”, adding: “As well as everything else, it appears he is completely geographically challenged.”