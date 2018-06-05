Purse stolen from 90-year-old pensioner’s handbag in Falkirk Marks and Spencer store

A 90-year-old woman’s purse was stolen from her handbag as she shopped in Falkirk.

The pensioner only noticed the item was missing when she reached the checkout at the food department in Marks and Spencer.

The purse, which is marroon, contained a bank card, a cheque book, £15 in loose change and £50 worth of savings stamps.

Police are hopeful anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the High Street store shortly before the theft, which took place at around 11.30am on Friday, June 1, will be able to assist their inquiries.

Information can be passed on to officers via 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.