Punch up in Polmont YOI: Transexual female offender batters male inmate for 'making comments' about her

A transsexual female offender supposedly took exception to comments made by a male prisoner and proceeded to repeatedly punch him on the head during a lunch time scrap at Polmont YOI.
By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:03 BST

Katie Dolatowski, 22, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on January 22, 2021.

Dolatowski’s address is listed in the court papers as 19 Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline, but she is apparently now living down in Manchester – although her address is

not known – neither by the court or by her solicitor.

Dolatowski attacked her fellow inmate at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Dolatowski attacked her fellow inmate at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The court heard she had been due to appear but she contacted her solicitor and told him rail strikes had prevented her from making the journey up to Scotland.

The offence she was due to appear for happened over two years ago when she was in custody at Polmont YOI.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 11.20am and prisoners in Polmont Young Offenders Institution were collecting their lunch. The complainer was collecting his food when he felt himself being repeatedly punched about the head.

"It was the accused, she said he had been responsible for making comments about her.”

Dolatowski’s defence solicitor said: “She was originally born male and transitioned to female and she was placed within a male custody hall. She does regret the attack.”

He added Dolatowski “hopes to start a new life in Manchester”, where she was said to have an “outstanding matter” with local courts in the city.

Sheriff Simon Collins admonished Dolatowski.