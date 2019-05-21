Punch-up in Polmont YOI sees prisoner put to work

CCTV footage captured the moment a punch was thrown as prisoners were heading back to their cells at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michael Sweeney (20) admitted the assault he committed and threatening behaviour at the YOI on May 5 last year.

Collette Fallon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.20pm and prison officers were on duty and in the process of returning prisoners to their cells following recreation period.

“Officers saw the accused and another person involved in a fight with another prisoner. Prison CCTV footage was reviewed and showed Sweeney punching the complainer in the head.”

The court heard Sweeney had been remanded for 21 days for the offence.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Sweeney, 9 Katrine Crescent, Kirkcaldy, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within six months.