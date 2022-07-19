Publican sexually assaulted woman at Falkirk bar

Darren Rae (55) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after admitting sexually assaulting the woman – handling her buttocks, removing her belt and placing his hand under her shorts, touching her private parts over her underwear – at Cheerz Bar, High Street, Falkirk.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused asked the woman if she wanted to go outside. He then pulled her belt out of her shorts and put his hand down the shorts and touched her private parts over her underwear.

"She asked the accused why he did this and he blamed it on the drink. He apologised and went back inside.”

The incident happened at Cheerz Bar in Falkirk High Street

The victim then approached Rae and, recording the conversation, asked him why he had done what he did. He again said he was sorry.

Defence solicitor Billy Hendry said: “This is something he apologised for when he realised he did not have consent, immediately removing his hand.

"It was not the case of putting the hand down and going back again. He has been remorseful from the outset – this has had an impact on his life as well. He is totally ashamed for what he has done.

"He stated it was a moment of madness. He may need to consider what boundaries he needs when he is around females. He will be on the sex offenders register. He is well known in the local community and is bearing the brunt of all the deserved criticism.

"His family has got to deal with what he has done in this moment of madness, but they are sticking by him. He is going to lose his licence and this will have an impact on his business.”

Sheriff Craig Harris stated this was an “intimate assault” which took place over a “limited period of time”. He said he was concerned about Rae’s “lack of insight” into the offence.

He placed Rae, 53 Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and told him to complete 140 hours unpaid work in that time.