Public urged to help find 15-year-old girl last seen in Avonbridge

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Falkirk area since Thursday.

Morgan Marshall was last seen at around 4.15pm in Avonbridge on that day, and police now fear for her safety.

Morgan is just 4ft 2ins and of medium build with shoulder length blonde hair, and has a nose piercing.

When last seen she was wearing a green and khaki jacket and white trainers.

Police hope somebody will have spotted her, or knows of her whereabouts - she has connections in both Falkirk and Bonnybridge.

Sergeant Jeremy Greengrass of Grangemouth Police Station said: “We are increasingly concerned about Morgan who has not been seen since Thursday and are asking for help to find her.

“I would also urge Morgan to get in touch with her family, friends or police if she see this appeal to let us know that she is safe”.

Anyone who can help is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2563 of Thursday, January 9.