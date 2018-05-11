Public’s help vital as church minibus is recovered

A church minibus stolen in Bo’ness earlier this week has been found.

The theft of the St Andrew’s Parish Church vehicle, used to transport elderly members to and from services and events, took place between 5.45pm on Wednesday and 9.50am on Thursday morning.

Police investigating the incident said wasn’t known how the Ford Transit was taken from outside the Grange Terrace premises but appealed for the public’s help in tracing it.

This was echoed by youth worker Lilias Sneddon, who said the minibus was heavily relied upon by several members of the congregation.

And the pleas seem to have paid off, with Falkirk Police releasing a statement this afternoon saying: “We can confirm that, following a joint operation between community policing Boness/Grangemouth, Forth Valley priority crime team and the problem solving Team in Glasgow, the minibus from St Andrew’s Church has been recovered undamaged.

“We would especially like to thank those members of the public who came forward with information which proved vital in recovering this vehicle.

“We will return the vehicle to the church as soon as possible.

“One male is currently in custody.”

The theft sparked outrage among social media users after the church shared an appeal for information on its Facebook page.