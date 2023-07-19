Protesters blockade Ineos tanker terminal in Grangemouth
There are reports that some may have glued themselves to tankers in a bid to stop the vehicles leaving the site.
Pictures shared on social media show people sitting in front of the gates, lying in front of vehicles and around four people sitting on top of a tanker.
There is also a number of protesters at the oil terminal in Clydebank.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “We are aware of a number of protestors at the Road Tanker Terminal at the INEOS site in Grangemouth.
“There is also a small group gathered at the oil terminal at Rothsay Dock, Clydebank.
“Officers are in attendance.”
The protest comes only days after a climate camp saw hundreds of environmental activists surround the Ineos plant with four accessing the roof of the site’s gas power plant.