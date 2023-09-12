Pronounced dead: Solicitor finds out what happened to missing Falkirk client
An offender failed to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and his solicitor learned the tragic reason for his non-appearance.
By Court Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 08:10 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steven Forrester, 47, was due to appear after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman – pushing her against a wall – and assaulting a man – biting him on the body – in the common close of Glynwed Court, Falkirk on December 2 last year.
It was stated Forrester, 41 Glynwed Court, Falkirk, had been pronounced dead on May 17.
The case was not called.