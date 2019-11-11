Probe launched after cat dies from anti-freeze poisoning in Falkirk

A cat was found to have died from anti-freeze poisoning in Falkirk.

The Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) is appealing for information after being alerted to the incident by the town’s Lawrie Vet Group.

The vet suspected poisoning after two of a client’s cats were admitted with acute kidney failure within weeks of each other.

The cat’s death is the second within four months which were caused by anti-freeze poisoning.

Scottish SPCA inspector Andrew Gray said: “A post-mortem was carried out on the cat, and it was found to have died from ingesting the toxic substance.

“This is the second confirmed incident in the Falkirk area within the last four months and the fifth cat in the area to pass away in the last year.

“A post-mortem was not carried out on the other three, as this was before we began our investigation, so we cannot say what their deaths were caused by.

“We would like to find out what happened and whether this was a deliberate attempt to harm, or kill, an animal.

“We would urge everyone to be vigilant with their disposal of anti-freeze as it is highly poisonous to cats and dogs and causes a very slow and painful death.

“It is essential that everyone stores the substance out of reach of cats and other animals. There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SSPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.