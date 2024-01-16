Prisoner set fire to his cell at Polmont YOI then complained about sprinkler system
Drew Thom, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to wilfully setting fire to fixtures and fittings in his cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on September 10, 2022.
Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “Prison officers were on duty when the accused activated his emergency buzzers. Officers could smell smoke and could see a haze of smoke in the hall and the accused’s cell was full of smoke.
"The accused was shouting ‘Why are the sprinklers not working?’.”
Prison officers used multiple fire extinguishers to put the blaze out and when the smoke had cleared Thom had caused £820 of damage to his cell, destroying a mirror, a wall unit, a toilet and a sink among other things.
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Thom, who has ADHD and autism, had been subjected to bullying.
“He is a young man with complex needs,” added Mr Biggam.
Sheriff John MacRitchie noted the potential harm of Thom’s actions, which not only put him in danger, but also his fellow inmates and staff.
He said: “The consequences could have been catastrophic. Fortunately they were not. It seems to have been a cry for help.”
Sheriff MacRitchie placed Thom, 24 Dunnock Park, Perth, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next three months.