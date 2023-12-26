News you can trust since 1845
Prisoner caught with illegal item hidden under her pillow at Polmont YOI

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shirelle Smith, 30, had pleaded guilty to possession of an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on March 24 last year.
Published 26th Dec 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 11:23 GMT
The court heard Smith was found to have a mobile phone – containing a non-prison issue SIM card – hidden under her pillow in her cell.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Smith, 10 Croft Street, Kilmarmnock, had steered clear of trouble since her release from custody and deferred sentence until June 20, 2024 for her continued good behaviour.