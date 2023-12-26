Prisoner caught with illegal item hidden under her pillow at Polmont YOI
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shirelle Smith, 30, had pleaded guilty to possession of an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on March 24 last year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The court heard Smith was found to have a mobile phone – containing a non-prison issue SIM card – hidden under her pillow in her cell.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Smith, 10 Croft Street, Kilmarmnock, had steered clear of trouble since her release from custody and deferred sentence until June 20, 2024 for her continued good behaviour.