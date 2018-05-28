Prisoner attacked guard with bat, ball and pool cue

A prisoner used his activity time to hurl a table tennis bat, pool ball and cue at a guard.

Jamie McLeod (20) also used another bat to smack the Polmont Young Offenders Institution officer on the side of the head during the violent encounter in the activity centre. McLeod, who had earlier had pled guilty to the assault he committed at the YOI on August 14 last year, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday,

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer went to leave the classroom when a table tennis bat hit the wall close to where he was standing.

“He turned around and the accused and another individual were approaching him, shouting.

“He was struck twice on the side of the head by the accused using another table tennis bat.

“The complainer pushed the accused backwards, but he moved forward again making further attempts to strike him, which were unsuccessful. The accused then ran off to another area and the complainer followed.

“The accused picked up a pool cue and a pool ball and threw the ball at the complainer, missing him. The complainer drew his baton and instructed the accused to drop the pool cue.

“The accused ignored him and, just as more staff arrived, threw the pool cue, striking the complainer on the legs. He was then restrained by other staff.

“The complainer sustained bruising to the left ear and side of the face, but didn’t require medical attention.”

The court heard the offence took place after McLeod, who suffers from ADHD, received a significant prison sentence and the realisation had just hit him.

Since committing the offence McLeod, whose address is listed as Polmont YOI, had not been attending social work appointments – one of the reasons he gave was he was attending a Make A Wish cheque presentation.

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced McLeod to 12 months’ detention to run consecutively with his current sentence.