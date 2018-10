A man caught with a weapon inside HMYOI Polmont has been sentenced to more time behind bars.

Craig Chalmers (21), 37 Kittoch Street, East Kilbride, was found to be in possession of a piece of plastic cutlery which was sharpened to a point inside the young offenders institution on May 30, 2017.

Chalmers was ordered to serve a year in jail, backdated to August 22.