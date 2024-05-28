Prison warning for offender who slammed door into woman's head during Grangemouth attack
Aleister Mayes, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing at a man and woman and refusing to let them leave – and assaulting a woman by hitting her with a door at a premises in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on April 28 last year.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Mayes’ “complete lack of engagement” with his court orders and he had admitted breaching them. It was stated he had only attended one social work appointment since the order was imposed.
The court heard Mayes, 99 Craighorn Road, Govan, Glasgow, was now “back in the radar” in terms of his engagement with the social work department and had now completed 50 hours of his unpaid work in the last few months.
Sheriff Michie said: “You have now completed your unpaid work. You need to be very clear, if you don’t comply with the community-based disposal, then you will brought back to court and an alternative will be imposed.
"That is very likely to be a custodial sentence.”
Sheriff Michie said she would give Mayes “one last chance” and extended his existing 18 month community payback order by a further five months and allowed it to continue.
She also called for a review of the order on July 18 to see if Mayes had been attending his appointments.