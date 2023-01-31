News you can trust since 1845
Prison warning for Bonnybridge offender who made threats holding a knife in his mum's house

Jason Clark, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour while in possession of a knife at his 98 Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge home on May 29 last year.

By Court Reporter
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 8:20am

Sheriff Alison Miche said: “This offence occurred within your mother’s home and appears to have been a result of mental health issues at the time. If you continue offending then a period in prison is inevitable.”

She deferred sentence on Clark for six months to July 27 for him to “stay out of trouble”.

Clark appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court