Prison sentence for Laurieston lout, 43, dubbed 'Peter Pan' for not growing up

A violent offender – labelled “Peter Pan” due to his unwillingness to grow up – was sent to prison for attacking and injuring police officers during his latest bout of bad behaviour.
By Court Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Beattie, 43, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences against police officers including threatening behaviour in Main Street, Shieldhill on March 4 and assaulting police officers and breaching his bail in Elim Drive, Shieldhill on April 23.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The accused was in the address and police told him he was in breach of his bail conditions. They noted he was intoxicated. He said ‘come on then, I’ll fight the four of you’.”

Beattie kicked one officer to the forehead and struck another with his hand, leaving the officer with a cut lip.

Beattie attacked and injured police officersBeattie attacked and injured police officers
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, likened Beattie to Peter Pan – albeit a violent version – in that he has never really grown up. He added Beattie had problems with alcohol and his health was now suffering as a result.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Beattie, had been made subject to seven community payback orders in the last eight years – and had three domestic convictions in that time.

He sentence him to 140 days in prison back dated to April 24 and made him subject to a non harassment order not to contact his partner for a period of 12 months – except for visits to see her in hospital.