Prison sentence for Laurieston lout, 43, dubbed 'Peter Pan' for not growing up

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Beattie, 43, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences against police officers including threatening behaviour in Main Street, Shieldhill on March 4 and assaulting police officers and breaching his bail in Elim Drive, Shieldhill on April 23.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The accused was in the address and police told him he was in breach of his bail conditions. They noted he was intoxicated. He said ‘come on then, I’ll fight the four of you’.”

Beattie kicked one officer to the forehead and struck another with his hand, leaving the officer with a cut lip.

Beattie attacked and injured police officers

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, likened Beattie to Peter Pan – albeit a violent version – in that he has never really grown up. He added Beattie had problems with alcohol and his health was now suffering as a result.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Beattie, had been made subject to seven community payback orders in the last eight years – and had three domestic convictions in that time.