Prison sentence for 'controlling and abusive' Forth Valley domestic offender

By James Trimble
Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:06 BST
A 22-year-old offender has been sentenced to prison for his controlling and abusive behaviour towards a woman between June 2021 and February 2022 in the Forth Valley area.

Ethan Graham was previously found guilty of the offences and sentenced to two years on Tuesday, August 13 at the High Court in Kilmarnock.

Detective Constable Ashley Willett said: “Graham showed he was a controlling and violent man who abused the woman physically and sexually. There is no place for this kind of crime in our society and he will now face the consequences of his actions.

“I hope his victim can now move on with her life and that her bravery in coming forward will encourage others to report these kind of crimes, no matter when they happened.

“Any reports of physical and sexual abuse made to us are taken very seriously and we will offer support from specially trained officers to those who get in touch.”