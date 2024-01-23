News you can trust since 1845
Prison sentence for car jumping Falkirk offender who asked to be taken into custody

A domestic offender who jumped onto a car to prevent his partner from driving away told his solicitor he was ‘hearing voices in his head’ and that he wanted to be taken to prison.
By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 08:22 GMT
Michael Muldoon, 33, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on August 28, 2022.

The charges stated he stood in front of his partner’s car before throwing himself onto it to prevent her from driving away.

At an earlier appearance Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Muldoon had been “hearing voices in his head”.

Muldoon was sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Muldoon was sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
"I saw him in July and he told me ‘I need to go into prison’,” added Mr Morrow.

On December 21 last year, Sheriff Alison Michie revoked Muldoon’s community payback order and called for an updated criminal justice social work report.

Muldoon, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, was remanded in custody until that date.

Last Thursday, Muldoon was sentenced to eight months in prison.