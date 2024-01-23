Prison sentence for car jumping Falkirk offender who asked to be taken into custody
Michael Muldoon, 33, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on August 28, 2022.
The charges stated he stood in front of his partner’s car before throwing himself onto it to prevent her from driving away.
At an earlier appearance Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Muldoon had been “hearing voices in his head”.
"I saw him in July and he told me ‘I need to go into prison’,” added Mr Morrow.
On December 21 last year, Sheriff Alison Michie revoked Muldoon’s community payback order and called for an updated criminal justice social work report.
Muldoon, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, was remanded in custody until that date.
Last Thursday, Muldoon was sentenced to eight months in prison.