Prison sentence awaits offender at Falkirk court - once he leaves his cell

George McKnight, 32, had been due to appear from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making violent threats to wards police officers – in a police vehicle en route from Glasgow Road, Camelon, to Dunfermline Police Station on May 1, 2022.

However, the court heard McKnight, for whatever reason, refused to leave his cell to attend the video link session.

It was stated the staff supposedly “could not force him to come down” for the session.

Sheriff Craig Harrison noted he would only be able to impose a custodial sentence on McKnight, 11 Cambusdoon Place, Kilwinning, and said he would only do that if he was present in a video call or in person at the court.

"He can walk to the video room for his cell or he can come halfway across the country to sit in Falkirk Sheriff Court,” he said.