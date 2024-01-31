Prison for thug who threw beer bottle at partner and spat in her face during Polmont domestic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenneth Barr, 35, who was said to be living his life like a “tramp” called the woman horrible names and then got increasingly physical during the 48-hour period he was with her in her home.

At one stage he grabbed and shook her, spat in her face twice, threw a beer bottle which hit her on her head and punched her.

Falkirk Herald

When police caught up with him he was found in possession of a Stanley knife.

Police found Barr in possession of a Stanley knife when the caught up to him (Picture: Submitted)

Barr appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday having pleaded guilty to the assault he committed at a premises in Polmont between April 21 and April 24 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said the events began when Barr and his partner returned to her home after a visit to Falkirk town centre.

He stated “almost immediately matters deteriorated" as she asked Barr to leave, and he grabbed her and shook her shouting "you're a wee skank" and called her "a

dirty wee whore" before pushing her, causing her to fall back against a wall.

As the weekend of abuse continued, he spat on her face twice, threw a bottle of Budweiser at her, hitting her on the forehead, punched her on the face and ran away laughing, before throwing a stone at her window.

He was arrested shortly before 9pm on the Monday, after trying to get into her house through a locked door.

Upon searching him, police officers found a Stanley knife blade in his pocket.

Barr, from Falkirk, was said to have an "extensive" criminal record.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Barr's record related to long term use of alcohol and drugs.

He added: "He lives like a tramp, itinerant, off his wits on the street."

Jailing Barr for three years, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith stated: “This happened over a period of three days in April last year – custody is inevitable."