Prison for thieving Grangemouth addict who made knife threats toward takeaway customers

John McGarry, 38, had been sitting on a motorcycle belonging to one of the customers and, when he came out to tell him to get off the bike, McGarry gestured towards his pocket and said he had a knife.

Later that night he struggled with police officers who had taken him to hospital for treatment, trying to punch and kick them as they tried to put handcuffs on him.

The drug addicted offender was also caught in possession of 1500 Etizolam tablets and admitted to stealing almost £300 worth of goods from various premises.

McGarry struggled with police officers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He had stated to his solicitor he was “getting too old for this” and demanded a prison sentence.

McGarry appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour in Main Street, Camelon and Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 7.

He also admitted a string of thefts, including stealing £103 worth of toiletries from Boots, Central Retail park, Falkirk on March 4 and possessing class C Etizolam tablets in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on August 18 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 11.30pm and witnesses were in a takeaway. The accused was seen to sit on the witness’s motorcycle parked outside the takeaway.

"He was asked to remove himself from the motorcycle. He initially apologised, however, upon walking away he has turned back towards the witnesses with clenched fists and said ‘you want to go? I’ve got something in my pocket for you – let’s go round the corner now’.

"He gestured towards his pocket and stated to witnesses ‘I’ve got a knife’. One of the witnesses has then run away from the accused, who has then started to chase the witness.

"He made off without the accused catching him.”

Police were called and later traced McGarry a short distance away from the incident.

"The accused was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital,” said Mr Lynch. “He required treatment due to his intoxicated state. He had been released from his handcuffs and was becoming impatient about not being dealt with by medical staff.

"Police officers then attempted to put the handcuffs back on and the accused started to flail his arms and attempt to punch officers. He lashed out with his legs violently.”

The court heard McGarry, 16 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, had stolen a total of £275 worth of goods from various stores.

It was stated he had actually asked for a custodial sentence, rather than a community disposal.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He tells me he’s getting too old for all this. I’ve known him for around 20 years and he has had a significant drug problem during this time.

"He is finding it difficult to shake that. It’s a very sad situation.”