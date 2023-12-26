Prison for thief who pinched from church and cheated taxi driver out of his £50 fare
Donna Gray, 35, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to failing to pay her taxi fare in King Street, Stenhousemuir on June 6 last year and stealing a quantity of greetings cards from St Francis Xavier Church, Hope Street, Falkirk on June 28, 2022.
Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “The witness was working as a taxi driver and picked up the accused at the Quick Stop Shop. She requested to be dropped off and attended at an address before returning to the taxi and requesting to be taken to two further addresses.
"The fare was £55.90 and the accused attempted to pay with a bank card, but this was declined. She said she would pay with another bank card and went into an address, but failed to return to the taxi.”
Later that same month Gray was seen to take two greetings cards from a church shop and leave without paying for them.
Gray was said to be living a “chaotic lifestyle” filled with alcohol and drug use.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Gray, 33 Elizabeth Avenue, Larbert, had been placed on a community payback order for these offences, which she subsequently breached.
She said: “There is no alternative but to impose a period in custody – a theft from a church is not a low level offence.”
Sheriff Michie revoked Gray’s community payback order and sentenced her to 11 months in prison back dated to November 22.