Prison for terrible tenant who almost murdered housing officer during savage Falkirk attack

A tenant’s “obsession” with his landlords led him to severely injure, permanently disfigure and almost kill a housing officer, beating him within an inch of his life.

Scott Nairns, 52, battered the 63-year-old man so badly he spent 17 days in hospital and said in a victim impact statement he was still suffering from the physical and psychological effects of the attack.

The attempted murder took place in the common close of Nairn's Glynwed Court flat in Falkirk on March 3, 2022 and left the housing officer with multiple facial fractures, a bleed on the brain, and partial collapse of both lungs.

Nairns appeared for sentence at the High Court in Livingston earlier today, having been convicted by a jury of assaulting the man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and danger of his life, and attempting to murder him.

Nairns appeared for sentence at Livingston High Court (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

The jury heard the housing officer had gone into the block of flats to put up a notice about recycling before the attack.

Following the assault, he staggered into the street dazed and disorientated and the sight of him covered in blood was described as so “horrific” it stopped lunchtime traffic.

Two drivers who abandoned their cars to go to his aid said he was so soaked in his own blood they could not see the colour of his hair.

They said he had a “vacant” look in his eyes and kept repeating “I need to get away”.

He asked one of them, a workman who was a first-aider: “Am I going to die?”.

His injuries were so bad the first-aider assumed he must have been hit by a car.

He was taken to hospital and placed on a ventilator and in an induced coma before surgery to repair fractures to his cheek bones, eye sockets, and nose.

Police found blood “up the walls” of the close and paperwork the housing officer had been carrying scattered on the floor soaked in blood.

Officers even found a chunk of the man’s hair “held together with blood and skin” in Nairns' bathroom and blood-soaked clothing Nairns had been trying to wash.

The housing officer said he remembered nothing of the attack which left him with scars on his temple and head.

He still suffers from confusion, loss of words, loss of confidence, and a permanently numb top lip. He has not worked since, and was now retired.

Nairns was said to be “disgruntled” with his landlords Link Housing, and with the housing officer, over previous problems.

Defence solicitor Brian McConnachie, KC, said: “In my submission it’s clear there was some kind of mental health component. The period over which he has no real recollection suggests that it’s a lot more than just drink.”

Passing sentence, Judge Lord Young told Nairns the jury had found him guilty of attempting to murder his victim while he was going about his duties.

He said: “You appear to have developed an obsession that Link Housing Association was causing you harm in some way.”

The judge sentenced Nairns to eight years in prison, backdated to March 2022, and made him subject to a non-harassment order, banning him from ever contacting his victim again.