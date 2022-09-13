Prison for Plean offender who severely injured his victim

He also admitted an assault – punching a man to the head, knocking him to the ground and then repeatedly kicking him to the head to his injury – in Wallace Crescent, Plean on July 3, 2020.

The court heard the most recent assault was a dispute where Davidson decided to ask his neighbour “what his problem was”.

Davidson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated Davidson, who served in the Armed Forces and reportedly has PTSD, was “certainly not someone who comes before the court on a regular basis”.