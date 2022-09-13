Prison for Plean offender who severely injured his victim
David Davidson (44) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to an assault – repeatedly punching a man on the head, causing him to fall the ground and then kicking him on his head to his injury and severe impairment – at an address in Cuthill Court, Plean on February 13 last year.
He also admitted an assault – punching a man to the head, knocking him to the ground and then repeatedly kicking him to the head to his injury – in Wallace Crescent, Plean on July 3, 2020.
The court heard the most recent assault was a dispute where Davidson decided to ask his neighbour “what his problem was”.
It was stated Davidson, who served in the Armed Forces and reportedly has PTSD, was “certainly not someone who comes before the court on a regular basis”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Davidson, 9 Cuthill Court, Plean, to 16 months in prison.