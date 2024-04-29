Prison for Grangemouth sex offender, 68, who preyed on young girls in mid 1990s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Briggs, 68, carried out his vile assaults on the children during the mid 1990s and was said to still maintain his innocence.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Briggs had pleaded guilty to a number of offences of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices against two girls – one as young as 10 – at addresses in the Falkirk area between December 13, 1995 and December 12, 1997.

It was stated Briggs had no previous convictions and that a prison sentence would have a “adverse effect” on his wife who has a number of health issues.

The court heard Briggs’ offences were reportedly “impulsive” and that he still denied any wrongdoing.

Addressing Briggs directly, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “ You were unanimously convicted by a jury of offences carried out over the course of a number of years during the 1990s and early 2000s.

“You show no remorse and continue to deny the offences. I take into account you are 68 years of age and you are not considered as an imminent risk to the public. However, for offences like this relating to the sexual abuse of children, only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Sheriff Harris sentenced Briggs, who lives in the Grangemouth area, to 17 months in prison.