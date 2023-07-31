Appearing from custody via videolink at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Terry Shaw, 20, had pleaded guilty to two assaults in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth on August 14, 2021 and breaching his bail conditions at an address in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth on June 10, 2023.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was midnight and the witnesses were on the way home from the local store on the footpath. The accused was on the footpath coming towards them under the influence of alcohol.

"The witness recognised the accused as a resident of Inchyra Place. The accused has approached both witnesses and, without saying anything, has headbutted the man to the face, causing his nose to bleed.”

Shaw appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

On another occasion Shaw’s former partner attended at his address to retrieve some items when an argument started between them. She then went back to her own property and he has turned up.

She asked him to leave and he told her: “You’ll need to get me lifted if you want me to leave.”

His former partner ended up running out into the street calling for help.

When Shaw breached his bail conditions not to see his former partner, police found him hiding in a cupboard.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said there had been a comment made during the footpath incident which Shaw has “responded to”. He added the relationship between Shaw and his former partner had been “volatile” and “tumultuous”.

Mr Morrow said: “She said she might do herself a mischief if he didn’t come and see her.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Shaw’s record which did him “no favours” and the fact he had breached a number of community orders – including the community payback order he received for the assaults – and he had failed to pay his victims any compensation.