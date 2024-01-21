Prison for Grangemouth domestic offender who spat in partner's face
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 11am and the witness was within her bedroom and the accused entered, shouting ‘you think you can just lie there like a fat lump’ and ‘you’re a cow – you’re a fat lump’.
"This continued for around five minutes, then the accused leaned over the witness while she was still in bed and spat in her face.”
Smith then breached his bail conditions not to contact the woman and she showed police officers screenshots of the messages he had sent her. He was traced by officers and told them he had not breached anything, saying “I don’t understand – it was a mistake”.
The court heard Smith had subsequently managed to complete his restriction of liberty order, but had failed to engage with his community payback orders due to a “breakdown in relationship” with his supervising officer.
His orders were revoked and he was remanded in custody on November 22 last year. He was said to have declined further social work appointments while at Low Moss prison.
It was stated Smith had gone through ‘quite a traumatic childhood’, moving to multiple places within the care system and, as a result, had a “difficulty dealing with authority”.
When the question of his not making himself available to social work was raised, the court was told Smith was not “ready to open up and deal with his underlying demons”.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You were made subject to a community payback order in July 2021 and you completed a nine-month restriction of liberty order. The three years supervision was put in place because you were assessed as being a high risk of re-offending.
"You have been given a number of opportunities to engage with various services and you have refused.”
She sentenced Smith, 21c Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, to seven months in prison back dated to November 22 last year.