Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Donna Anderson, 41, had pleaded guilty to a number of offence, including thefts from Wilko, High Street, Falkirk on January 4, 2022, from Asda, Newmarket Centre, Falkirk on December 12, 2023.

She also admitted possession of a knife in Slamannan Road, Falkirk on January 4, 2022 and struggling with and resisting police officers at Falkirk Police Station on April 11, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “It was 1pm and the accused was within the shop where she stole, by means unknown, a candle light holder and walked out without making any efforts to pay for it.”

Anderson stole items from Wilko, which has subsequently closed down (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

She also took a battery powered light and two bottles of wine during her shoplifting excursions.

It was Anderson herself who contacted police to tell them she had taken the items.

“She disclosed her location,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “And said she was going to dispose of the stolen items. Police found she was in possession of a Stanley blade.

"The accused continued to call police a total of 23 times advising them she had stolen various items from Wilkos. Police would attend and thereafter items would be returned to the shop.

"She told officers she doesn’t get arrested and started shouting and swearing at them and was taken to Falkirk Police Station.”