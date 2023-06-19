Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jordan Marshall, 29, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and recklessly destroying property at an address in Glenview Avenue, Banknock on March 18.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The complainer and the accused were in a relationship for five years and have one child together. The relationship ended six months before these offences.

“It was 4.30pm and the accused attended at he address. He went upstairs and lay down on her bed and asked her to call a taxi for him. He was told it would take 30 minutes to arrive.

Police were called in to deal with Marshall after he wrecked his former partner's home (Picture: National World)

"He then began shouting and swearing at her saying ‘I’m not waiting an hour for a taxi’. He picked up a candle holder and told her ‘I will put this over your head’ then said ‘I will smash the place’.”

He then proceeded to go on a rampage throughout the property, destroying items and furniture – throwing the candle holder into a child’s bedroom, picking up and flipping a glass table, causing it to smash on the floor, then picked up and threw a vase and poured a bottle of bleach all over the property.

During his tirade he also used a knife to slash a couch.

When the taxi arrived Marshall was still shouting and swearing and the vehicle quickly left the premises without picking him up.

His former partner took her children to a neighvour’s house and police and her mother were contacted.

"The complainer’s mother arrived at the address at 5.50pm and tried to calm the accused down, telling him police were on the way. He stated ‘I’ll murder your daughter tonight’.

"The complainer’s mother told him ‘you’ll be murdering no one tonight’. He demanded she drive him home and she refused and then he began to try and get in her car.

"When police arrived the accused was traced in the rear of the compainer’s mother’s vehicle. He refused to get out saying to officers ‘do you want me to smash you?’ and telling them ‘I will break both your jaws’.”

Suffering from low blood pressure and shaking hands, Marshall was then taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment and continued his bad behaviour, telling officers he was bored so he made black marks on the floor of the A&E department with his shoes.”

The court heard the complainer was frightened Marshall, who was said to be high on street Valium at the time of the offence, would seriously injure or even kill her if she came into contact with him again.

Sheriff Alison Michie asked to see photographs of the damage Marshall had caused.

She said: “I’ve heard in great detail the particularly violent, aggressive and concerning nature of your actions on this day. You have a record of previous offending including domestically aggravated assault.

"It’s somewhat surprising you have not had a custodial sentence before now.”