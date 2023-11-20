Prison for Falkirk house breaker who failed to turn up for his court appointments
Paul Stevenson, 55, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaking into a house in Neilson Street, Falkirk, with intent to steal on June 24 last year.
The court heard Stevenson, Flat 4 – 1 Millflats Street, Falkirk, had failed to turn up for court ordered appointments – including one where he claimed he missed because he had been attacked on the day.
Sheriff Craig Harris adjourned the case to December 14 for reports and remanded Stevenson in custody until that date.