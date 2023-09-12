Prison for drunken racist Camelon thug who called police officer 'chocolate' and 'monkey'
Darren Reid, 46, then threatened to break a police officer’s face, ribs, legs and neck before he was arrested – spouting vile racist abuse throughout the incident.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Darren Reid, 46, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Camelon Road, Falkirk and acting in a racially aggravated manner at Tesco Express, Camelon Road, on July 29.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.10am and witnesses at the location were approached by the accused, who requested a cigarette. Both witnesses told the accused no and then the accused became aggressive towards them.
"He began verbally abusing them, calling them ‘gay boys’ and other derogatory terms. Both witnesses told the accused to go away, but he continued to follow them, challenging them to fight.
"The witnesses tried to walk away but the accused followed them into Tesco, still shouting aggressively after them. Police officers happened to be having a break within the Tesco and saw the accused entering and shouting towards the witnesses.
"He was shouting ‘come here you and I will punch you in’. His behaviour then turned towards a police officer and he said ‘You think you’re a hard man – I will break your face, your ribs, your legs and your neck’.
"He was asked to desist but continued his behaviour.”
Reid then began to hurl racist abuse at an officer calling him a “monkey” and “chocolate” among other things, while mocking and laughing at the officer.
Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “He has had a number of custodial sentences and has lived through them and come out the other end. There are analogous offences in his record.
"There is clearly an underlying alcohol problem to be tackled.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Reid’s five previous convictions which were directly analogous to his most recent offences.
She stated if the custodial sentences had not changed his attitude or his behaviour then no awareness-raising courses would accomplish this and sentenced Reid, 35 Telford Square, Camelon, to 22 weeks in prison.