Prison for drunken Camelon pest who abused police

Derek Thomson (44), who supposedly has no recollection of his offences due to his level of intoxication, shouted and swore at multiple officers who came across him in the street or staggering around shops. One even stopped him committing a theft.

Apppearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomson pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police in Torwood Avenue, Grangemouth on October 3. He also admitted threatening behaviour in High Street, Falkirk and Falkirk Police Station on October 21 and at McColls, Carronshore Road, Carron on January 28 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal, said: “It was 1pm and a police officer was in McColls at that time and a member of the public told him the accused seemed to have concealed something in his jacket pocket.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomson behaved in a threatening manner at McColls, Carronshore Road, Carron

"The officer gave the accused a reminder to pay for the item, which he did. Then the accused became aggressive and hostile towards the police officer and had to be escorted outside, where he continued to shout and swear.

"Another officer outside saw the accused was being aggressive towards his colleague and intervened to tell the accused to calm down and step back. The accused then started shouting and swearing and uttering threats at him.

"He was arrested and taken to Falkirk police station and continued to shout and swear, threatening to punch them.”

On another occasion police officers were in Newmarket Street just after midnight when they came across Thomson.

"He was lying on a bench in an intoxicated state,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The spoke to him and he swore at them to go away because he wanted to die. They asked him if he needed help and attempted to take him to a number of addresses to leave him in the care of a responsible person.

"He became aggressive towards them and swore at them telling them ‘you will be dead tomorrow’.”

Police officers encountered Thomson yet again in Falkirk High Street.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 2.45pm police officers on patrol saw the accused – he appeared to be intoxicated. They spoke to him and tried to assist him to get home safely.

“He started to shout and swear in an extremely aggressive manner, saying he didn’t want any help from them, adding ‘I will do what I want’ and referring to the ‘stupid sheriff’ who had let him off.

"He then took a bottle of vodka from his bag and began to drink it. Police removed it from him. He said ‘I’m not doing anything wrong – I just got out the jail the day and can do what I want’.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said alcohol was the common theme running through all Thomson’s offences.

She added: “He has no recollection at all of having committed these offences. He intends to attend at AA to address is alcohol difficulty.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC jailed Thomson, 70 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon, for seven months back dated to October 22.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.