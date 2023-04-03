News you can trust since 1845
Prison for Denny offender who could not stay away from ex partner

An offender who showed “disregard for the orders of the court” when he contacted his former yet again despite being banned from doing so is now spending the next couple of months in prison.

By Court Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:46 BST

Paul Spence, 31, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his non-harassment order by contacting his former partner at an address in Broad Street, Denny, on February 26.

It had been the

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Spence, 51 Overton Crescent, Denny, had an “extremely lengthy” record of domestic offending. He had been placed on a community payback order and had breached his non-harassment order on two occasions since January 19.

Spence appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court
She said: “There’s no alternative but to impose a sentence of imprisonment on you due to you apparent disregard for the orders of the court.”

Sheriff Michie sent Spence to prison for four months back dated to February 27.