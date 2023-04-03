Paul Spence, 31, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his non-harassment order by contacting his former partner at an address in Broad Street, Denny, on February 26.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Spence, 51 Overton Crescent, Denny, had an “extremely lengthy” record of domestic offending. He had been placed on a community payback order and had breached his non-harassment order on two occasions since January 19.

She said: “There’s no alternative but to impose a sentence of imprisonment on you due to you apparent disregard for the orders of the court.”