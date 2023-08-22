Prison for Camelon offender who 'buried his head the sand' and breached his court order

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “The couple had been in a relationship for 18 years and had two children. They had been out drinking on November 26 and he began to get more and more drunk, causing them to miss a party.

"At 10pm she left the bar and walked towards her home. She locked the front and back doors giving Mr Ramage no access to the address. At 11pm Mr Ramage turned up outside, heavily intoxicated, and has started shouting to get access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He broke the plastic handle of the living room window and gained entry to the address. Another witness has entered and attempted to get him to leave. Mr Ramage told the person ‘go on I dare you – punch me – you’re getting lifted – you’re going to lose your job’.

Ramage received a prison sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

"Police have attended at the address and spoken to Mr Ramage, who is extremely intoxicated and is shouting and swearing constantly. He told the police his partner had assaulted him by punching him to the face, but officers saw no visible injuries.

"At 2.30am he was arrested and placed in handcuffs and began banging his body against the police vehicle cell door. He then said ‘I’m having you sweet Caroline’.”

The court heard Ramage had not been engaging with the community payback order he subsequently received and had in fact breached it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “His father had died and he just wasn’t coping. He has buried his head in the sand and hasn’t contacted social work.”

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “He has had every opportunity to comply with his community sentence and he has either been unwilling or unable to do so.”