Prison for Camelon drink driver

George Wright (38) admitted drink driving in Argyll Avenue and Bruce Street in Falkirk.

Wright, 28 Fleming Gardens, Camelon, gave a reading of 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

You may also be interested in:

Man in hospital after lorry crash

Falkirk passengers face disruption over train cancellations

Top Falkirk hotel welcomes first apprentice chef in new programme

Sheriff Craig Caldwell sentenced Wright to four months in prison and banned him from driving for two years.