Prison for Bonnnybridge sex offender who raped young woman while she slept

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gordon McFarlane, 55, began his assault on the victim at a house in Denny while she was still asleep and then continued the attack after she woke up.

McFarlane, formerly of Dunure Crescent, Bonnybridge, also sent sexualised images to the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at the High Court in Edinburgh today, he was told only a sentence of imprisonment was appropriate for his offences.

McFarlane appeared for sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh(Picture: Ian Georgeson. National World)

Judge Fiona Tait added the young woman McFarlance attacked should be commended for giving evidence to help convict him during a trial at the High Court in Livingston after he denied a series of charges.

He was found guilty of the rape committed in December 2019 and of sexual communications which took place between October 2020 and September 2021.

The woman phoned a friend after the attack crying and said she could not believe what happened to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she could not tell her friend the details because it was "disgusting" but identified McFarlane as the perpetrator.

Defence solicitor Wendy Culross told the court: “He understands he has to accept the verdict of the jury, while he maintains his innocence."

She added that, although McFarlane had a criminal record, it was not for sexual offending.

The defence counsel said that he was willing to take part in offence-focused work. She added a background report prepared on him documented "significant negative childhood experiences".