Prison for Banknock thug who spat at police

He also admitted assaulting a police officer by spitting at him at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 7, 2020 and resisting police officers in Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir on June 6, 2020.

He had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his partner at an address in Ladeside Crescent between September 1 and November 7, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “It was 10.40pm and police received a number of calls about a disturbance. They attended and arrested the accused, who was lying in a prone position.

Fotheringham spat at a police officer at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

"Eventually he was handcuffed.”

Police decided to take Fotheringham to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to have him assessed and it was while he was there he tried to spit on an officer.

"He spat in a police officer’s direction,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It didn’t make contact with the officer but it was in his direction.”

The court heard Fotheringham then got himself into trouble later that same year.

"The accused and the witness had been in a relationship for two months,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was allowing him to reside within her address. On November 3 there had been difficulties between them.

"The witness woke up and noted the accused was in a bad mood and knew to give him some space at this time. She was taking her daughter to school when the accused became argumentative.”

Fotheringham caused his partner fear and embarrassment, shouting out in the street she was a”two-faced cow”.

A neighbour spoke to the woman, who was noted to be “extremely upset” and “shaking”.

The neighbour then saw the accused inside the house, ripping down blinds and police were contacted.

Police found Fotheringham had breached his bail conditions not to enter Ladeside Crescent when they attended at his partner’s address and discovered him hiding in the loft.

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Fotheringham, 23 Bankier Road, Banknock, to 262 days in custody and made him subject to a non-harassment order to stay away from his former partner for two years.

