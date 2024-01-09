Prison for bad boy Boon who made a pest of himself at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and then ignored his court orders

A sheriff’s patience finally ran out with a mouthy pest who made a nuisance of himself in A&E and then ignored all of his court orders and he was remanded in custody.

William Boon, 33, had been giving lip to hospital staff, grumbling about how he was just left to get home himself after being discharged and became so aggressive and obnoxious they had to call in the police to deal with him.

He then proceeded to show as much disregard for he orders of the court as he had for hospital staff.

Boon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – acting in an offensive manner towards staff – at the reception of A&E in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 4, 2020.

Boon made a nuisance of himself at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The witnesses were on duty at reception when the accused approached the desk where they were, apparently under the influence.

"He was aggressive towards both members of staff, swearing and saying ‘how am I going to get home? You just chuck me out and I need to get hame’. He continued shouting at them as they tried to get on with their work booking patients into the department.

"Police were eventually contacted and the accused walked off at that time. He was later found by officers in a corridor nearby.”

The court heard Boon, 2 Thistle Place, Stirling, had admitted breaching the community payback order he was placed on as punishment for the offence, failing to attend any of his appointments.