Prison for 'avenger' who knocked man unconscious during horrific Grangemouth attack
William McPhee, 35, was said to now have doubts over the story he had been told.
McPhee appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault to severe injury offence he committed, while acting with another, in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on January 21.
The charges stated McPhee repeatedly punched the man on the head, kicked him on the body, stamped and kicked him on the head, struck him on the head with an unknown object and then pushed him into a glass unit causing him to fall to the ground and rendering him unconscious.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “This incident took place while he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was drinking all day every day while he was at liberty.
"His recreational drug use centred around cocaine and Valium.”
She added the McPhee had been told the complainer had badly assaulted a woman and caused her to have a miscarriage. However, there now seems to be some doubt over that.
"He is now not so sure about the information he was given,” she said. “He very much regrets getting himself into this situation. He is planning to move away from the Falkirk area and start afresh.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced McPhee, address listed as Low Moss Prison, to 28 months in prison back dated to January 23 and made him subject to a 12-month supervised release order.