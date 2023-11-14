News you can trust since 1845
Pregnant pause: No punishment for Grangemouth hammer attack offender until she has her baby

Emma Buchanan, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – striking her on the head with a hammer – and attacking a man, repeatedly kicking him while he was lying on the ground in Telford Square, Camelon, on February 10.
By Court Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 08:05 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 08:05 GMT
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Buchanan, 10 Islay Court, Grangemouth, was heavily pregnant and deferred sentence on her for six months to may 9, 2024 for a restriction of liberty order and unpaid work assessment.