Pregnant pause: No punishment for Grangemouth hammer attack offender until she has her baby
Emma Buchanan, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – striking her on the head with a hammer – and attacking a man, repeatedly kicking him while he was lying on the ground in Telford Square, Camelon, on February 10.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Buchanan, 10 Islay Court, Grangemouth, was heavily pregnant and deferred sentence on her for six months to may 9, 2024 for a restriction of liberty order and unpaid work assessment.