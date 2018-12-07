Predator who tried to kill child convicted of 11 offences in Grangemouth, Armadale and Dumfries areas

A man who has been found guilty of attempting to murder a child during a four-year campaign of serious physical and sexual abuse against women and children will learn his fate next month.

William McArthur (35), of Armadale, West Lothian, was convicted of 11 offences, including three counts of rape, following a trial at Edinburgh High Court yesterday (Thursday).

The offences, committed against seven women and children, all took place between March 2014 and January of this year in the Grangemouth, Armadale and Dumfries areas.

McArthur was found guilty of five sexual offences, which include the rape of a woman and a teenage girl, as well as the serious sexual assault of a younger child.

As well as being found guilty of the attempted murder of a child, he was also convicted of three counts of assault and previously pleaded guilty to two stalking offences.

Detectives launched an investigation into McArthur after a then four-year-old girl was found to have sustained serious injuries while in his care at an address in Grangemouth on January 4, 2018.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Thacker, of Forth Valley’s Public Protection Unit, said: “McArthur is a depraved individual who perpetrated a catalogue of serious physical and sexual violence against women and children.

“He is undoubtedly a danger and we welcome his conviction. The Public Protection Unit is absolutely committed to bringing perpetrators of such despicable crimes to justice, and we will continue to work tirelessly to do so.

“Anyone with information or concerns that someone may be a victim of physical or sexual abuse is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, as soon as possible.”

McArthur is due to be sentenced on January 16, 2019.