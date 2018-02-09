Praise for pupils’ court performance

Two Falkirk High pupils were commended by leading international lawyers for their efforts during a mock court case in The Hague.

The argument-forming and oratory skills of Aaron Laurie (S4) and Scott Richardson-Peat (S6) caught the attention of attorneys once involved in legal cases relating to Yugoslav Wars crimes.

Aaron and Scott were chosen to represent Scotland at the event in the Netherlands after impressing judges in a Scottish Schools Mock Court Project last year.

Both teens ensured they were clued up and ready for what lay ahead by attending meetings and carrying out research and case work at an Edinburgh law firm.

The pair formed an integral part of a Scottish team which more than held its own in preliminary rounds against German and Russian students.

Head-to-heads with the Netherlands, Argentina and Romania followed, with the local pupils continuing to receive praise for their arguments in a city which houses the International Court of Justice.

Although it was the host country which came out on top, Falkirk High teacher Gary Allan, who helped to orchestrate the project, believes the experience will prove invaluable for Aaron and Scott.

He said: “The group of Falkirk High pupils performed extremely well in the national competition against Scottish schools. Aaron and Scott were selected to represent a Scottish group of budding lawyers to take on groups from around the world in an international mock court case at The Hague.

“Whilst at The Hague, the boys competed against international groups and put forward their arguments and details of their case extremely well.

“Aaron was approached personally by a high-profile lawyer — who worked on cases within The Hague on Yugoslav War crimes — who commended him on his ability to form important arguments and case points throughout.

“The group is said to have really impressed judges and lawyers alike and were commended on their professionalism and court performance.”