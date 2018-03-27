Power tools stolen from Bonnybridge property

A number of power tools have been stolen from a container in Bonnybridge.

Police are investigating the theft of a Dewalt drill and nail guns from an address in the town’s Smeaton Drive at the weekend.

The incident is thought to have taken place some time between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “There was a break-in into a container in Smeaton Drive in Bonnybridge between 5pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday.

“Power tools were taken, including a Dewalt drill and nail guns.

“If anyone has information relating to this theft, please call police on 101.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.