Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police hot on his tail, a speeding motorist overtook four vehicles and veered onto the wrong side of the road at three o’clock in the afternoon.

Tyler Howland, 21, was said to have “panicked” when police activated their lights behind him and, instead of pulling over and stopping, he sped off, overtaking four vehicles and crossing over into the opposite carriageway.

He then abandoned the car and ran off on foot. When officers caught up with them they found he still had cannabis in his system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howland appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs on New Carron Road, Falkirk on April 15 last year.

Howland sped off from police when they activated their lights(Picture: Submitted)

Howland, who had cannabis in his system, gave a reading of 4.4 microgrammes of tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood, when the legal limit is two microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 3pm and police officers were travelling in their marked vehicle. They have seen a vehicle with two persons within, travelling at excessive speed.

"Police officers have followed the vehicle and activated their lights. The accused has then overtaken four vehicles and crossed into the opposing carriageway, causing danger to other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The officers thereafter traced the motor vehicle in a car park. The accused was seen making off on foot in the direction of Larbert and the passenger also made off.”

Howland was later traced and failed a drug swab.

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He accepts his driving was dangerous on this occasion. He panicked. It was a very short lived incident. He insists h wasn’t smoking cannabis on that day – it was from the previous night.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You overtook four vehicles and then went into the opposing carriageway at three o’clock in the afternoon – you’re lucky no one was hurt or killed.

"Do you understand how terrifying it must have been for other road users?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad