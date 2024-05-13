Pot smoking petrolhead's driving could have killed someone during Falkirk police chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tyler Howland, 21, was said to have “panicked” when police activated their lights behind him and, instead of pulling over and stopping, he sped off, overtaking four vehicles and crossing over into the opposite carriageway.
He then abandoned the car and ran off on foot. When officers caught up with them they found he still had cannabis in his system.
Howland appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs on New Carron Road, Falkirk on April 15 last year.
Howland, who had cannabis in his system, gave a reading of 4.4 microgrammes of tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood, when the legal limit is two microgrammes.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 3pm and police officers were travelling in their marked vehicle. They have seen a vehicle with two persons within, travelling at excessive speed.
"Police officers have followed the vehicle and activated their lights. The accused has then overtaken four vehicles and crossed into the opposing carriageway, causing danger to other road users.
"The officers thereafter traced the motor vehicle in a car park. The accused was seen making off on foot in the direction of Larbert and the passenger also made off.”
Howland was later traced and failed a drug swab.
Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He accepts his driving was dangerous on this occasion. He panicked. It was a very short lived incident. He insists h wasn’t smoking cannabis on that day – it was from the previous night.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You overtook four vehicles and then went into the opposing carriageway at three o’clock in the afternoon – you’re lucky no one was hurt or killed.
"Do you understand how terrifying it must have been for other road users?”
She placed Howland, 34 Mclachlan Street, Stenhousemuir, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 200 hours of unpaid work within two years. She also banned him from driving for 40 months.