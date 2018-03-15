Polmont Young Offenders inmate given one last chance

An inmate who torched his cell mattress and smashed up his sink was given one last opportunity not to return to custody.

Liam Dow (20) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted wilful fire raising and the damage he caused to his cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on August 13, 2016.

The court heard Dow, who was now back on the streets again, had only completed one hour of the 90 hours of unpaid work he received in his community payback order.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Dow, 39 Webster Road, Aberdeen, was on a “final warning” and deferred sentence to allow him to engage with his unpaid work.