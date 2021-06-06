Polmont YOI staff attacked with hot coffee and ironing board

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Roulston had pleaded guilty to the assault – throwing hot liquid over two female staff members and striking them with an ironing board – she committed in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on November 28 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “It was 10am and the accused was within the recreation area. A prison officer saw her looking angry and approached her to engage her in conversation.

"Another prison officer approached to make sure everything was okay. It was at this time the accused stood up and threw a hot cup of coffee over the prison staff. The accused was ordered to return to her cell and then threw an ironing board at the witness.”

It was stated Roulston’s grandmother had just died and she was angry and upset by this.

The court heard Roulston, who was subsequently moved to Greenock prison, was currently serving a sentence which would see her released in September this year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I will not have prisoners assault prison staff – fortunately it seems no damage was done.”